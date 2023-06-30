AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Extreme heat is expected for the CSRA this weekend. The heat index could reach dangerous temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, possibly into triple digits.

Temperatures like these could pose a high health risk. They can be very dangerous, especially for infants and the elderly.

It can cause dehydration, heat stroke, and even death.

If you are spending a lot of time outdoors this weekend, you’ll want to monitor your body’s reaction and look for signs of dehydration.

Headaches, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and loss of consciousness are all concerning and you should seek medical attention.

Nurse practitioner, Kelley Miller said there is one sure-fire way to tell if you are dehydrated.

“A big thing to look out for and also monitor is urination. You want to make sure you’re urinating frequently throughout the day, at least, I would say at least four times a day,” she explained. “And also the color of your urine. We want it to be a nice pale color. If it starts to get darker, or again you’re not urinating, that’s clearly a big sign of dehydration.”

There are several ways to stay healthy with this heat.

You’ll want to stay indoors with air conditioning as much as possible. But most importantly-hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Anything with electrolytes can help you stay hydrated, but be careful with things like Gatorade because sugar can be dehydrating. Alcohol and caffeine can also dehydrate you, so limit those as much as possible.

Most importantly, drink lots and lots of water.

“The biggest thing is hydration and I know it’s silly but water is your friend. We have to stay hydrated. The best rule of thumb that we like to say, is half your body weight in ounces of water. So, if you’re 200 pounds, make sure you’re trying to get 100 ounces of water in,” said Miller.

And remember, if the heat is dangerous for you, it’s dangerous for your pets. Bring them inside.