Status of Richmond County School Superintendent position

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An update on the status of the Richmond County School Superintendent position.

Earlier this month, Dr. Angela Pringle announced her resignation to take a job in North Carolina.

The board chose former Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw to replace her. The board will meet on Thursday to vote on Dr. Bradshaw’s contract before they offer it to him, then allow 10 days for public comment before he is officially given the position.

Friday August 30th is Dr. Pringle’s last day. Deputy Superintendent Matthew Priester will be the interim until Dr. Bradshaw takes over.