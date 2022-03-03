AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – More back and forth over the redistricting maps that have ALREADY been signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. The feud between one member of our local legislation and a city commissioner is now heating up.

“If Mr. Frantom received that, then that’s something we should’ve known about,” said ADHOC committee member Alvin Mason.



Augusta Commissioner Alvin Mason is reacting to a Facebook post from fellow Commissioner Sean Frantom. Frantom says the local redistricting committee never looked at the redistricting map signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp.

Frantom claims State Senator Harold Jones and State Representative Wayne Howard wanted to present that map to the committee but the committee declined.

Mason explains why the committee did not consider the State Senators’ map.



He says, “We did not ask for that to happen. We did not ask for any additional people to do up a map. We could have asked for a consultant like we did in 2011, but we didn’t.”



Mason says a similar issue happened in 2011– when a lawsuit was filed over the district maps and a federal judge had to redraw the district lines.



“Then Senator Hardie Davis, Representative Barbara Simms and Senator Jessie Stone got together and drew their own maps. That’s why I immediately dismissed it because of what happened back then and then it ended up into court.” he said.



Frantom’s Facebook post also accuses Howard and Jones — who are democrats — of helping to put the map together. Opponents of the map say it dilutes the black vote by moving a predominantly black precinct, precinct 309 into Commission District 5 — which is predominantly black and democratic.



“That’s inaccurate what you do is you ask. You ask the IT department or you ask the legislative reapportionment up here in Atlanta, can you improve on the map, or can you give us another draft,” Senator Harold Jones (D) of Augusta.



Senator Jones says that Frantom is using the incorrect terminology to describe what really happened. He says he did not draw up any map but requested that another one be drafted by the state because not everyone agreed on the maps that were approved by the ADHOC committee.

He says, “That’s exactly what the ADHOC committee did. They asked the IT department were not satisfied with the map can you improve it. The IT department came back with three other maps. Did he draft those was in on those? See his language is very silly. If he was, then he needs to say that, but that’s not what takes place.”



Commissioner Mason says regardless of who did what, we should not lose focus on the bigger picture, which he says is that our redistricting process was hijacked.



“This should’ve never happened no matter who was involved,” he said.