State of SC to hold townhall meeting tonight on NewsChannel 6

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Tonight on NewsChannel6, we’ll have a panel of experts to answer your questions about the coronavirus and its impact on South Carolina.

SC Governor Henry McMasterwill speak, along with Dr. Linda Bell, and State Education Leaders, which is an area many have had questions about.

To find out the answers to those questions and much more tune in tonight from 7 to 8 pm.

