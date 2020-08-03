(CNN) – The government in Melbourne, Australia is now ordering all non-essential businesses to close under strict new lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus.
The Victoria State Premier says all businesses forced to shut down will be eligible for a $5000 grant.
A state of disaster was declared in Victoria Sunday, after the state recorded almost 700 new cases of the virus.
Other restrictions include a new overnight curfew in Melbourne, and the end of pretty much all recreational activity.
Latest Headlines:
- ‘State of Disaster’ declared in parts of Australia due to COVID
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
- Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse owner file for bankruptcy
- Dunkin’s free coffee Mondays begin Aug. 3
- Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85