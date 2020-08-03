‘State of Disaster’ declared in parts of Australia due to COVID

(CNN) – The government in Melbourne, Australia is now ordering all non-essential businesses to close under strict new lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus.

The Victoria State Premier says all businesses forced to shut down will be eligible for a $5000 grant.

A state of disaster was declared in Victoria Sunday, after the state recorded almost 700 new cases of the virus.

Other restrictions include a new overnight curfew in Melbourne, and the end of pretty much all recreational activity.

