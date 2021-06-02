Starting in July a new Ga. law makes driver training mandatory for 17-year-olds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Georgia’s Department of Driver Services, on July 1, Georgia 17-year-olds will be required to successfully complete the Joshua’s Law component of Georgia’s driver training program.

Currently teens could wait to turn 17 to test for their first license, and avoid taking 30 hours of classroom/online instruction and 6 hours of on-the-road training.

A new law passed during the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly makes Joshua’s Law driver training mandatory for 17-year-olds.

Anyone under the age of 18 will not be issued their initial Class D license without completing the required training.

DDS says a range of approved options and costs that parents and teens can use to fulfill the requirements are available can be found on the DDS website at https://dds.georgia.gov/joshuas-law-requirements.

For complete teen driver training information including a practice knowledge test, please visit the DDS website at www.dds.georgia.gov.