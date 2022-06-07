AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 90s was an incredible decade that introduced kids of that time to what some may call the greatest superheroes of that era, the Power Rangers.

Premiering in August 1993, Power Rangers has stood the test of time with several different incarnations including 29 television seasons and three theatrical films, and this worldwide phenomenon continues to capture audiences especially with the introduction of conventions including the Ranger Stop and Pop Con.

Co-Founded by Nakia Burrise of Power Rangers Zeo and Turbo and Karan Ashley of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, this convention allows fans of all ages to come and enjoy time with their favorite Power Rangers.

“I co-own it with Karan Ashley, who played The Yellow Power Ranger before me, and Michael Buoni, who started RangerStop Orlando about 9 years ago, and we felt like Atlanta was a good spot to bring Power Rangers,” Nakia Burrise says. “We know they have MomoCon, which is an anime con, and DragonCon, which is a plethora of a lot of different stars. So, we wanted to bring Power Rangers to Atlanta because we know that there’s a following for Power Rangers there. But not only Power Rangers, we wanted to mix it up with pop culture: anime, Ninja Turtles, and so forth. So, we’re going to have a spectacular show. We have about 30 guests. It’s going to be a great time.”

However, not only do fans get to experience the nostalgia of Power Rangers, but they can also meet some of their favorite anime and pop culture icons including Judith Hoag from one of the biggest franchises of the 90s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“I knew that people knew who I was. I didn’t appreciate nor understand how devoted the following is,” says Judith Hoag, who played April O’Neal in the original TMNT movie. “And I know the Power Rangers planet has that as well, and I think there’s something about when you touch a child – when it is something that is happening at childhood – you’re imprinting on their soul because they are just becoming. And so, the things that felt good or the things that brought them joy or saved them… so many little kids got saved by superheroes because it helped them become superheroes in their lives. It was a place that they could identify. And so, years later, it’s so sweet because our fans overlap in that they’re really dedicated, they’re really devoted, but they’re super cool. They’re like really good human beings, and I’m honored to be loved by them.”

Even though this is intended to be a great time for fans, it is also an enjoyable opportunity for the stars to connect with the ones who have watched them on their television and movie screens for years.

“There is a fan – her name is Brittany. We met her in RangerStop in Orlando several years ago, and we’ve followed her journey,” recounts Catherine Sutherland, who played Kat in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo. “[Brittany] had to have a double lung transplant, and it was successful. And so, last year, we got to see her, and she volunteered. Yeah, so that was a highlight for me last year.”

From those of us who grew up idolizing these icons to the newer audience who are just now discovering them, conventions like Ranger Stop and Pop will not only continue to provide nostalgic moments but provide new memories for generations to come.

The Ranger Stop and Pop Con takes place Friday, June 10th through June 12th at Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

To watch the entire interview, you can watch it below.