Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Frappuccinos & Espresso Drinks on Thursday

(CNN)

We’re just hours from the summer solstice. The days are longer. The weather is beautiful. Around every corner sits something tempting you to stay up late and enjoy some of the best nights of the year, regardless of the toll it will take on you during the long afternoon hours of work the following day.

The afternoon slog will be a little easier to cope with on Thursday, June 20. Starbucks is running one of its Happy Hour promotions, and it will land you buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) espresso drinks or Frappuccinos, size grande or larger, from 3pm to close local time. The Happy Hour excludes pre-bottled, ready-to-drink beverages, however. The deal is also only available at participating locations. If you’ve never seen your local shop do a Happy Hour before, it’s worth calling ahead to confirm.

Here’s how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app. When you open it up, you’ll find the offer in your inbox. You do not have to be a rewards member to take advantage of promotions in the app. (Though, you definitely get points if you are a member.)