AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Star Wars Reads Day happens on Saturday, October 12 in Augusta.

It’s an international initiative promoted by Lucasfilm to encourage “the force of literacy” through the ever popular series.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Augusta Public Library on Telfair Street.

A special guest story time reader will read and hold a spelling bee. Arts and crafts and trivia will also be on hand, too.

All children who attend leave with a free book.