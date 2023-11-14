AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Tens of thousands of U.S. veterans that are homeless, or at-risk of becoming homeless.

Tuesday, the VA in Augusta is holding an event aimed at providing resources for things like financial hardships, unemployment and mental health services. The goal is to try and drive down those homeless numbers in our area.

The Augusta VA has provided housing for around 140 homeless veterans this year and they tell NewsChannel 6 that, so far, none have gone back to being homeless.

In August, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced more than $1 billion in grants to help those veterans who are homeless and at risk of being homeless.

Tuesday, these men and women can go to “Stand Down” and get necessities like toiletries, gloves, socks and food.

Sabrina Faircloth is the VA’s Homeless Program manager and she said there will also be help on hand to provide them with much needed resources.

“We provide intensive case management to help them rebuild their lives. Stand Down is an event where we bring VA and community resources together under one roof. Veterans are able to access housing services, primary care, mental health and substance use services,” she said.

She says the VA won’t stop until all veterans have a safe place to live.

“A lot of our veterans are aging and disabled and living on a fixed income and with the rising cost of rentals, it’s difficult to make that money stretch. So, we’re really looking for landlords that are willing to give our veterans a second chance at affordable housing,” explained Faircloth.

“Stand Down” for homeless veterans will take place Tuesday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Uptown VA a 1 Freedom Way.

If you miss the event you can get more information about these resources by contacting the Augusta VA at 706-733-0188 or emailing Sabrina Faircloth at Sabrina.Faircloth@va.gov.

