GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Democratic Nominee for Governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, took to Twitter Wednesday morning to share her positive COVID test results.

The Tweet reads: This morning I took my daily COVID test and tested positive for COVID-19. Before my speech yesterday, I tested negative. Today I’m experiencing mild symptoms, and I’m grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted.

According to her press secretary, Abrams will isolate at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.