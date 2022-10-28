AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Fighting for a really big job. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams drew a huge crowd in Grovetown and then, in Augusta.

Focusing on a variety of issues , she believes, she can help solve.

“It’s about making sure that our police arrest the people because they’re dangerous not because they’re sick it’s about serving our veterans who don’t always get VA benefits but still deserve to be served in the state of Georgia” said Stacey Abrams.

During Abrams’ stop in Grovetown, her speech was interrupted by a pro- life supporter, trying to speak out against abortion. Through the chaos, Abrams expressed her belief that abortion is healthcare.

“It is a right of a woman to control her body and control her future, I don’t know you and I should not be making decisions for you ” said Abrams

Supporters at the rally getting behind Abrams’ stance on the issue…

“She is a woman of the people, like she truly cares about everyone in all socio-economic skill and that is something I like I can get fully behind” said Melody Dawkins.

Others say, even if Abrams doesn’t get elected, they’re grateful she understands and relates to many of the challenges they face.

” Equity and voting rights those are points that are very important to me, especially being a minority here in Georgia.” said Prity Sinha.