AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriffs office is assisting the Jackson Police Department in a stabbing investigation,

It happened at a home at 1253 Cassles Street in Jackson, South Carolina, around 6:45 Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Aiken County Sheriffs’ Office says at least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

At this time no suspect is in custody.