Stabbing investigation underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a stabbing in South Augusta.
According to dispatch, the call went out about 6:45 Monday morning.
Police and EMS responded to 2525 Surry Street off Meadowbrook Drive.
We do not know the extent of the injuries or if a suspect is in custody at this time.
NewsChannel 6 has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story.
