AUGUSTA (WJBF) – St. Stephen’s Ministry is bringing a party to the CSRA to raise money for those in our community living everyday with HIV/AIDS.

The “Vogue Gala” is scheduled to take place April 16th at 7:00 at 600 Broad Street.

This event will feature the one and only Niki Haris. Ms. Haris sang back-up for pop-icon Madonna for 18-years before deciding to focus on motherhood and a solo career.

Joining Ms. Haris are Augusta’s own drag royalty, Alexiya St. Martin, Vonna Jae, and Chanel Cartier, as well as local artist, Baruti Tucker, painting live. Guests can also participate in a silent auction.

Tickets are $75.00 each and can be purchased here. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, learn how you can support this event.

More about St. Stephen’s Ministry:

St. Stephen’s Ministry, originally founded to provide direct services to those living with HIV, helped those in the CSRA with housing, transportation, food, medical, and monetary needs since 1991. On June 30, 2020, St. Stephen’s closed its doors as a direct service provider as the Board of Directors thoughtfully discerned a new direction for the future, to reflect the changing needs of the community.