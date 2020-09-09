SRP Park offering 2nd mega chicken truckload sale

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SRP_PARK_MAIN_ENTRANCE_1523305551990.jpg

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – Back by popular demand, SRP Park, in partnership with Mountaire Farms, is excited to host the second pre-paid MEGA Drive-Thru Chicken Truckload Sale on Friday, September 25th at SRP Park.

This is a preorder only opportunity running from September 9th–September 20 that 9pm via this website. Customers must order, pay and choose a pickup time in advance.

Orders will be available for pickup on Friday, September 25th from Noon–7:00pm during your designated pickup time frame.

This MEGA Chicken Truck Load Pre-Sale offers 2 options for purchase:

•40-pound case of fresh One Health Certified Black Label Boneless Chicken Breast for $50 ($1.25per lb)

– Each case contains eight (8) –5 lb. sealed bags.

•40-pound case of fresh One Health Certitified Boneless Skinless Thigh Meat for $40($1per lb)

– Each case contains four (4) –10 lb. heat sealed bags.

You also have the opportunity to purchase cases to be donated to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Pre-orders must be placed by Sunday, September 20th at 9pm.

To learn more or place your order click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories