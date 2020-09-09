SRP Park offering 2nd mega chicken truckload sale

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – Back by popular demand, SRP Park, in partnership with Mountaire Farms, is excited to host the second pre-paid MEGA Drive-Thru Chicken Truckload Sale on Friday, September 25th at SRP Park.

This is a preorder only opportunity running from September 9th–September 20 that 9pm via this website. Customers must order, pay and choose a pickup time in advance.

Orders will be available for pickup on Friday, September 25th from Noon–7:00pm during your designated pickup time frame.

This MEGA Chicken Truck Load Pre-Sale offers 2 options for purchase:

•40-pound case of fresh One Health Certified Black Label Boneless Chicken Breast for $50 ($1.25per lb)

– Each case contains eight (8) –5 lb. sealed bags.

•40-pound case of fresh One Health Certitified Boneless Skinless Thigh Meat for $40($1per lb)

– Each case contains four (4) –10 lb. heat sealed bags.

You also have the opportunity to purchase cases to be donated to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Pre-orders must be placed by Sunday, September 20th at 9pm.

To learn more or place your order click here.