NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – SRP Park and the Augusta GreenJackets are hosting a Gameday Job Fair on Thursday, March 24th from 5pm-8pm for seasonal positions for the Augusta GreenJackets 2022 baseball season and SRP Park Special Events.
Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April – Labor Day) and additional events as needed.
Job Fair Details:
- Who: Anyone 16 or older who is Reliable, Outgoing, Hardworking job seekers
- What: GreenJackets All Positions Game Day Job Fair
- Where: WOW! Club of SRP Park’s 187 Railroad Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 (Enter next to Rio Cantina)
- When: Thursday, March 24th 5PM-8PM
- Registration: Job seekers should anticipate filling out a candidate form onsite and the interview process taking no longer than 30 minutes, applicants will be hired onsite.
Here’s a look at the following positions for applicants:
|Box Office Attendant
|Facilities and Grounds Crew
|Cleaning Crew
|Security
|Retail Clerks, Cashiers & Vendors
|Game Day Entertainment Staff
|Guest Services
|Videoboard Operators
|Bat/Ball Boys/Girls
|Camera and Sound Crew
|Ticket Takers
|Kid’s Zone Attendants
|Cash Room Attendants
|Cashiers
|Parking Lot Attendants
|Cooks
|Line Managers
|Wait Staff
|Suite Services
|Expeditors
|Stand Managers
As a member of the GreenJackets staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits:
- Complimentary Tickets for friends and family to select GreenJackets games
- GreenJackets Staff Shirt and Hat for the season
- GreenJackets Merchandise Employee Discount
- Opportunity to be entered into an incentive program to win special prizes at the end of the season
- GreenJackets Game Day Employee end of the season staff party
To learn more about opportunities available visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-employment-opportunities