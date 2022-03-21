NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – SRP Park and the Augusta GreenJackets are hosting a Gameday Job Fair on Thursday, March 24th from 5pm-8pm for seasonal positions for the Augusta GreenJackets 2022 baseball season and SRP Park Special Events.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April – Labor Day) and additional events as needed.

Job Fair Details:

Who: Anyone 16 or older who is Reliable, Outgoing, Hardworking job seekers

What: GreenJackets All Positions Game Day Job Fair

Where: WOW! Club of SRP Park's 187 Railroad Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 (Enter next to Rio Cantina)

When: Thursday, March 24th 5PM-8PM

Thursday, March 24 5PM-8PM Registration: Job seekers should anticipate filling out a candidate form onsite and the interview process taking no longer than 30 minutes, applicants will be hired onsite.

Here’s a look at the following positions for applicants:

Box Office Attendant Facilities and Grounds Crew Cleaning Crew Security Retail Clerks, Cashiers & Vendors Game Day Entertainment Staff Guest Services Videoboard Operators Bat/Ball Boys/Girls Camera and Sound Crew Ticket Takers Kid’s Zone Attendants Cash Room Attendants Cashiers Parking Lot Attendants Cooks Line Managers Wait Staff Suite Services Expeditors Stand Managers Cash Room Attendants

As a member of the GreenJackets staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits:

Complimentary Tickets for friends and family to select GreenJackets games

GreenJackets Staff Shirt and Hat for the season

GreenJackets Merchandise Employee Discount

Opportunity to be entered into an incentive program to win special prizes at the end of the season

GreenJackets Game Day Employee end of the season staff party

To learn more about opportunities available visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-employment-opportunities