NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – SRP Park and the Augusta GreenJackets are hosting a Gameday Job Fair on Thursday, March 24th from 5pm-8pm for seasonal positions for the Augusta GreenJackets 2022 baseball season and SRP Park Special Events.  

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April – Labor Day) and additional events as needed.  

Job Fair Details: 

  • Who: Anyone 16 or older who is Reliable, Outgoing, Hardworking job seekers 
  • What: GreenJackets All Positions Game Day Job Fair 
  • Where: WOW! Club of SRP Park’s 187 Railroad Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 (Enter next to Rio Cantina)   
  • When: Thursday, March 24th 5PM-8PM 
  • Registration: Job seekers should anticipate filling out a candidate form onsite and the interview process taking no longer than 30 minutes, applicants will be hired onsite. 

Here’s a look at the following positions for applicants: 

Box Office Attendant  Facilities and Grounds Crew 
Cleaning Crew Security 
Retail Clerks, Cashiers & Vendors Game Day Entertainment Staff 
Guest Services Videoboard Operators 
Bat/Ball Boys/Girls Camera and Sound Crew 
Ticket Takers Kid’s Zone Attendants 
Cash Room Attendants Cashiers 
Parking Lot Attendants Cooks 
Line Managers Wait Staff 
Suite Services Expeditors 
Stand Managers Cash Room Attendants 

As a member of the GreenJackets staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits: 

  • Complimentary Tickets for friends and family to select GreenJackets games 
  • GreenJackets Staff Shirt and Hat for the season 
  • GreenJackets Merchandise Employee Discount 
  • Opportunity to be entered into an incentive program to win special prizes at the end of the season 
  • GreenJackets Game Day Employee end of the season staff party 

To learn more about opportunities available visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-employment-opportunities 