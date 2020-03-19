SRP Federal Credit Union moving to online and drive-thru services due to COVID-19

CSRA (WJBF) – SRP Federal Credit Union’s branches will temporarily move to online and drive-thru services only.

This will begin on Friday, March 20 and branch hours will remain the same.

SRP Federal Credit Union released this statement “SRP Federal Credit Union continues to monitor developments in the rapidly changing Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation. Out of an abundance of caution, and for the health of our members and staff, we have made the decision to serve our members via drive-thru services only beginning on Friday, March 20. Of course, we are always open online with our mobile app, SRP Mobile, and online banking with SRP Online. Our ATMs are also open and will be available. For more information, please visit our website at www.srpfcu.org/CoronavirusUpdates.”

Latest Headlines: