AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Summer interns and employees of Savannah River Mission Completion volunteered in the Aiken community.

Last month, 17 SRMC summer interns, with the help and oversight of several full-time employees, volunteered to participate in the United Way of Aiken County’s Project VISION, a program that focuses on helping those in the community who cannot perform home repair projects themselves.

The group spent the day repairing a roof leak and replacing the porch floorboards that had been damaged as well.

Allison Brinkley, SRMC Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist and Intern Program Coordinator, said she enjoyed seeing students willing to volunteer and put SRMC’s core values into practice on their day off.

SRMC comprises parent company BWX Technologies, Inc. with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team brings the capabilities necessary to accelerate cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site through safe nuclear operations, optimized and integrated mission execution, and strong corporate governance.