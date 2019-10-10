Sprint Food Stores to hold hiring event

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Sprint Food Stores, the largest locally-owned convenience store chain in the CSRA, is looking for people with excellent customer service skills to join its growing team.

Sprint Food Stores will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 851 Broad St., Augusta, at the corner of Broad Street and Augusta Common. No appointment is necessary, and jobseekers could be hired onsite for part-time and full-time positions. During the job fair, Sprint will be hiring for retail and food service associates for all 31 Georgia and South Carolina locations.

Apply any time at SprintFS.com or by texting “SPRINT” to 85000.

