AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After a shooting at a Johnson County High School football game , the school district is adding metal detectors for more safety.

With the Wrightsville Police Department on deck at the schools home game – The Johnson County School District says adding the metal detectors is extra precaution.

We spoke to some sports fans, who say they feel protected now, coming to football games, especially after having to experience the shooting …

“I feel safe because they had me running the last time I don’t feel like running, my neck ain’t right my body ain’t right I ain’t got no business running like this” said Al Redrick

Redrick also says he’s glad now, authorities can make sure no weapons get pass the entry gates …

“if you want to bring something in like that you need to stay home, but you know that’s a good thing though” said Redrick.

And the same goes for other sports fans …

“I feel this is good with them or without them, I think so it’s just the way everything is going now” said Redrick.

The school district says they suggest parents attend sporting events with their children.