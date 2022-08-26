AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF)- “I feel like you should have diaper bags like that should be allowed”

Parents and students walking into the South Aiken Football stadium—with clear bags.

The Aiken County Public School District is implementing a clear bag policy for all football games.

Sports fans are only allowed to bring in clear tote bags or small clutch purses.

And as for the littlest sports fans, you’ll have to ditch the diaper bags… something some parents told me causes an inconvenience for them.

But the district says this move is part of their commitment to keep safety and security a top priority.

“I think they have to be able to search us I think they should be able to have enough trust in us to at least think we won’t bring anything” said Caiden Basnight, South Aiken Student.

Others students say while this won’t stop them from attending games, they feel they should be trusted as students..

“we feel like we should be able to have our own privacy but at the same time there’s bad people out there so we understand that” said Mia Culbertson