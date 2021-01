AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Spherion Staffing Augusta is taking part in the ‘2021 Spherion Let’s Get to Work National Job Fair‘ on January 27th.

The free job fair will offer attendees the opportunity to join online and easily identify openings in Augusta.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Register for the online event at the following link: http://bit.ly/SpherionJobFair2021

WHO: All local job seekers are invited to attend.