Special Report: How one man beat prostate cancer with early detection
Grovetown, GA (WJBF) - We invite you to watch our special report on prostate cancer. You will meet Randy Allen. He found out he had cancer during a random physical exam. What happened next just might encourage you or a man in your life to get tested.
Watch Randy's story Thursday evening on NewsChannel 6 at 6. You can hear some great advice and information from a urologic oncologist here. Please join us Thursday.
