IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS IN IMMEDIATE DANGER, CALL 911
If you’re a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation:
National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC)
NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week
Call: 1-888-373-7888
Text: 233733
Submit a tip online: https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/report-trafficking
To report trafficking in Georgia Call: 1-866-END-HTGA
*Press Option #1 to report a tip to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)
*Press Option #2 to report a child sex trafficking case directly
*Press Option #3 if you’re an adult requesting assistance from a trafficking situation
Georgia statistics from National Human Trafficking Hotline
South Carolina Statistics from National Human Trafficking Hotline
South Carolina 2022 Annual Report: Human Trafficking Task Force