IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS IN IMMEDIATE DANGER, CALL 911

If you’re a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation:

National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC)

NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Call: 1-888-373-7888

Text: 233733

Submit a tip online: https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/report-trafficking

To report trafficking in Georgia Call: 1-866-END-HTGA

*Press Option #1 to report a tip to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)

*Press Option #2 to report a child sex trafficking case directly

*Press Option #3 if you’re an adult requesting assistance from a trafficking situation

Georgia statistics from National Human Trafficking Hotline

www.cacga.org

South Carolina Statistics from National Human Trafficking Hotline

South Carolina 2022 Annual Report: Human Trafficking Task Force

Full report here

www.childenrichment.org

www.icareforthevoiceless.org

www.glm2.life

www.thebridge2home.com

www.cacofaiken.org

www.missingkids.org