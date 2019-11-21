5 Things to Know about Being Injured on the Job.

Report everything to your supervisor or HR department

Typically, an employee would fill out an incident report and should obtain medical treatment. Be sure to visit the right medical provider where you know bills will be covered by the employer. One of the most common mistakes is failing to properly report the accident which is necessary to determine the appropriate course of action. Tell medical professionals that you were injured on the job.

It’s important to let your doctor and hospital employees know that you were injured on the job so that your medical bills are sent to the workers’ comp insurance company rather than you. Be detailed when describing the nature of your injuries and how they occurred. Make sure your medical records include everything about your injury.

Attorney Leland Malchow of Nimmons Malchow Johnson states “It is important to tell the doctors exactly when and how you got hurt. Make sure you explain to the doctor all body parts that were injured. You want the medical records to be accurate, because the insurance company will look for inconsistencies in the records as a reason to deny your claim.” If your employer faults you for the accident and won’t cover the expenses seek consultation.

Employees are covered under workers’ compensation even if the accident is your fault. The only instances that may disqualify you from receiving workers’ comp is when an accident occurred when the employee wasn’t sober. Misconduct like fighting or horseplay may also not be covered. You can return to work.

If you had to take time off it can seem intimidating to return to working. This is a very normal experience. Make sure your employer and workers’ comp representative have copies of your work restrictions. Don’t perform activities outside of what you have been cleared to do. Open communication is the best way to navigate getting back into the workplace.

Unfortunately, not everyone will receive the proper compensation after a work injury. You need a lawyer to represent you in your workers’ compensation claim. There is always the option for you to represent yourself. But having a trusted well-versed legal advocate can help you bring forth the proper evidence to support your claim. A trusted team of legal expertise at Nimmons Malchow Johnson can help.