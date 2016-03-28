SPECIAL REPORT: 100 Year Anniversary – Remembering Augusta’s Great Fire Of 1916

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – “It was devastating to the city of Augusta,” said Nancy Glaser.

“It’s always important to remember our past,” said Erick Montgomery, of Historic Augusta. “It’s often said if you don’t remember your past you may make the same mistakes in the future.”

“Any community needs to know its history because if they don’t know their history, they don’t how why they are here and why things are the way they are now, said Reverend George Muir.

It was 1916…one year hundred years ago. Woodrow Wilson was President, the cost of a US Stamp was 2 cents, the Boston Red Sox won the world series and a devastating fire destroyed downtown Augusta. “It went pretty much up Reynolds Street and then went into Old Town and where we are standing today,” said Augusta Museum Of History executive director Nancy Glaser. “This whole block was taken out by the fire.”

The fire started on 8th and Broad. Today, the SunTrust Building occupies this space, but a century ago, the Dyer Building stood tall on this corner. It burned down when a hot iron left on ignited a blazed that ripped across 25 blocks of downtown Augusta. “We have a lot of material here on the 1916 fire and one of them that I found very unusual is the souvenir,” said Glaser. “They also did a whole series of postcards which I found a little unusual too.”

“So they sold postcards of the fire?” we asked Glaser. “25 cents, yes, just to commemorate this one event,” said Glaser.

If only these walls could talk. Back on March 22nd, 1916, the C and S National Bank was located only about 50 yards from the Augusta Chronicle Building that burned down. But this wall of the bank did not. In fact, it prevented the fire from spreading to more blocks of downtown Augusta. But sadly…one building that could not be saved was historic St. Paul’s Church. “There were about 85 families in this church who lost their homes as well as their church,” said Erick Montgomery, the Executive Director Of Historic Augusta. “So, it was kind of a double loss for those people.”

Montgomery’s knowledge of the 1916 Augusta fire was on full display recently when he took part in a special program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to commemorate the event. Walking through the church is like hopping in a time machine. Two broken offering plates survived the fire. Before the flames touched St. Paul’s, the original baptismal font was already removed from the building. “It was a conscious decision not to go build somewhere else after the fire, said St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Reverend George Muir “It was important that we be downtown and be a Christian presence here and so that to me is the most symbolic thing that we have going.”

On this day, St. Paul’s talented organist Keith Shafer, is playing for the first time in concert “Phoenix”. It’s a special piece commisioned to serve as a powerful reminder to what was lost and what was gained on March 22nd, 1916. “It’s really symbolic of not just the church burning, but the community burning…but it survived and continued.”

(1916 Augusta Fire Photos Courtesy For Story: Augusta Chronicle)