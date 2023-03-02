(WJBF) – Much of the country, including many of you in the CSRA, hav been following the Alex Murdaugh trial in Colleton County, South Carolina, you may have missed some parts or details.

Tonight, Thursday, March 2nd, we’re going to help you get caught up.

The Trial of Alex Murdaugh: Endgame will air at 7:30 p.m. in place of Entertainment Tonight.

Produced by our sister station, WSAV, this 30-minute program will include everything related to the Murdaugh trial.

Tune in tonight right after NewsChannel 6 at 7 for this special report.