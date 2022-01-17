SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare participates in ‘Betty White Challenge’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – TODAY is the late Betty White’s 100th Birthday (January 17th) and the SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting a “Golden Girls” themed Adoption Event as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge urges Betty White fans to donate $5 to a local animal shelter in her honor. In addition to this challenge, the SPCA is offering fee-waived adoptions on senior animals (6+ years) and a $5 donation for female dogs.

The shelter will be open for the event at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken from 11am – 4:30pm on Monday, January 17th.

Find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories