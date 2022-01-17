SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare participates in ‘Betty White Challenge’

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – TODAY is the late Betty White’s 100th Birthday (January 17th) and the SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting a “Golden Girls” themed Adoption Event as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge urges Betty White fans to donate $5 to a local animal shelter in her honor. In addition to this challenge, the SPCA is offering fee-waived adoptions on senior animals (6+ years) and a $5 donation for female dogs.

The shelter will be open for the event at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken from 11am – 4:30pm on Monday, January 17th.

