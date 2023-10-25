HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Earlier this month, people in Bulloch County responded to an urgent suspected animal hoarding situation. A local organization helped safely shelter some of those animals.

Nancy Kay started Southern Souls Rescue nearly 15 years ago to help dogs in need. She tells us she did it to carry on the memory of her loving son.

Southern Souls Rescue has spent over a decade rescuing small-breed, special needs dogs.

Earlier in the month, 193 dogs and cats were rescued from a home in Bulloch County. Southern Souls answered the urgent call for help- they took in 16 dogs and quickly got them veterinary care.

“We got them on Thursday,” said Nancy Kay, director of Southern Souls Rescue. “She got here on Thursday, we did all the vetting. On Tuesday, we did all the spay and neuters.”

Kay says the reason for starting Southern Souls Rescue is simple: it was to honor her son.

“When he was little, he would bring me animals all the time that were hurt,” said Kat. “All the time- ‘mama, fix this’, ‘mama, fix it’. That was all he would say, ‘mama, fix it’. And then he passed away. I wanted something to do in memory of him.”

Kay put her nursing skills to work to help dogs in need. Southern Souls has been a nonprofit organization for 13 years.

Kay says her 16 rescues have gotten their shots and tests.

“They are remarkably in extremely good health, compared to what a hoarding case normally is,” said Kay. “A hoarding case- we normally keep dogs for six months before we can put them up for adoption. These dogs are ready to go. They are such loving and wonderful dogs. Every one of them was heartworm negative.”

Last week, Southern Souls was recognized by the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners for their timely response, along with other area organizations.

Kay tells us that her rescues are ready for their forever homes.

“You can adopt the animals and give them a good, loving home,” said Kay. “Because that’s what we want- we want to give love. They’ve been very well loved and socialized. They’re shy, but they do want love.”

All of the adult dogs here are now ready for adoption- the puppies will be ready in just a few weeks. If you would like to apply for adoption or support Southern Souls Rescue in any way, visit the Southern Souls Rescue’s Facebook page.