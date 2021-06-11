Southbound Smokehouse manager cited for serving minors after undercover raid

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies ran an undercover vice operation at Southbound Somkehouse on Central Avenue early Friday after receiving complaints that staff was serving underage customers and turning the restaurant into a night club during the night.

Investigators watched as restaurant tables were moved aside to make room for a dance floor with a DJ playing music. The restaurant was crowded with people and lights were low with a disco ball lighting the dance floor. Investigators say they didn’t see anyone sitting or eating food.

They informed the on-duty manager he was operating a night club without a license and people were then asked to leave. Investigators found many minors inside and asked to see their ID’s as they left. Investigators found ten minors had consumed alcohol in the restaurant and one with a fake ID.

Other minors that were inside were not drinking and were released without any citations. Several minors told investigators they were allowed in by the manager, Sloan Baughman. Baughman was cited for No Dance Hall License and Furnishing Alcohol to persons under 21.

There is no other information available at this time.