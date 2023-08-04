North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina’s tax-free weekend begins today. Through Sunday, shoppers can buy tons of different items tax-free.

Things you would normally need to buy to send your kids back to school will not be taxed this weekend.

That includes school supplies, computers and printers and even bedding. Clothes, shoes and jewelry fall under that umbrella as well.

Many parents in Aiken and Edgefield counties said they didn’t wait to get the supplies their kids needed to start the year. Most said they already did all their shopping, but some waited to buy clothes and big ticket items until this weekend.

Abbigayle Allen, the General Manager at Shoppe 3130 in North Augusta, said the small business prepared for that ahead of time.

“In the past it’s definitely been a busier weekend. Definitely not as crazy as Black Friday our shop small business Saturday, but definitely we’ve seen an increase in customers already,” she said. “A few weekends ago we did a small promotion for our Aiken County students already going back.”

Allen believes it’s important to support local small businesses rather than big box stores during events like this.

“Our small businesses are who help small children with their fundraisers for sports and band. They’re coming here and asking local business owners. They’re not going to Target or Walmart.”

