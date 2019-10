COLUMBIA, Sc (WJBF) – The South Carolina State fair opens in Columbia today, October 9th.

Preparation and inspections for the big day, has been going on for weeks.

The rides are thoroughly inspected to make sure they meet manufacturers requirements and are operating properly.

The fair is open through the October 20th.

The State Fair in Aiken, and the Georgia-Carolina Fair in Augusta, both open on October 18th.