COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for its annual competitive exhibits.

The exhibit is set to be on display October 11 through 22, 2023 during the S.C. State Fair. Exhibitors from across South Carolina are invited to submit their entries now through September 1 in a variety of categories for a chance to compete at the state’s largest event.

This year, more than $300,000 in premiums will be offered for award-winning exhibits in agriculture, art, home and crafts, flowers, livestock and more.

Artisans, crafters, bakers, gardeners and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate in the competition. Whether it’s a stunning painting, a meticulously crafted woodwork piece, a prize-winning pumpkin, or a mouth-watering pie, the S.C. State Fair offers an opportunity for everyone to showcase their passion and be recognized for their individual talents.

By participating in the S.C. State Fair’s competitive exhibits, entrants not only have a chance to win prestigious awards but also gain exposure to a large and diverse audience.

The S.C. State Fair, which attracts approximately 450,000 visitors each year, provides exhibitors with an ideal platform to establish connections with fellow enthusiasts and celebrate the vibrant creative spirit of the state.

The theme for the 2023 S.C. State Fair is “Meet Me at the Rocket.” With its towering presence and sleek design, the iconic Rocket is impossible to miss and offers the perfect backdrop for unforgettable memories with friends and family at the fair.

The popular phrase has become synonymous as everyone’s favorite meeting spot in the capital city. Fortunately, there are many other popular landmarks awaiting everyone at the S.C. State Fair, including the annual competitive exhibits.