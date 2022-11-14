COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)– If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday.

State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the state budget and an estimated $1 billion is set to be distributed through the end of the year.

In order to receive your rebate by Dec. 31, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by the Oct. 17 deadline.

SCDOR has set the rebate cap—the maximum amount one can receive—at $800, but the exact amount is based on individual tax liability.

If your tax liability is less than $800, then the rebate will be the same as that amount, but if your tax liability is equal to or more than the $800 cap, your rebate check will be for $800.

Most individuals will receive their rebates in the same way they received their 2021 tax refunds—either by direct deposit or paper check. Individuals who updated or changed their banking information by Nov. 1 should expect a paper check in the mail.

SCDOR notes that married couples filing joint returns will only receive one rebate check.

For information on how to calculate your exact rebate amount and track the status of your rebate check, click here.