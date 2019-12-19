South Carolina organization now pushing for answers in death of Graniteville mother, child

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The search continues for the suspects involved in the death of a woman and her baby in Graniteville, South Carolina.

Now statewide organizations are now pushing for answers in the case

“For anyone to do what they did to shoot into any dwelling that’s dangerous by itself,” Jack Logan said.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization movement came to Graniteville, South Carolina following news of another senseless tragedy.

“Now we never know whether it’s going to be in a rich area, a poor area, small town. We do find ourselves now going into a small town,” he said.

The organization held a news conference after the death of Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old Ejiah.

Logan, putting boots on the ground to stop gun violence. He brought gun locks over to Kalmia Apartments Thursday. “We partnered up with Project ChildSafe, a national organization that supplies with gun locks in this state. As of two weeks ago, we had passed out over 9,000 gun logs in nine years because we work hard in doing that and we encourage anyone that needs a gun lock,” he told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “People here in this complex, if you have small children, I urge you to go to the manager’s office and pick up a gun lock,” he added.

Residents can reach out to management at the apartment complex if you need a lock.

He shared with Shawn why he got into educating the public about his message after a friend of his died in an accident. “He asked me four days before he was killed to reach out to the children and teens about gun violence,” he recalls. “After his death, I was troubled by what he asked me to do. Back in 2009 and 2010 down in Walterboro, South Carolina, gun violence was bad amongst teens. I kept praying about it and I waited on God to choose me. In November of 2010 we began with a grassroots campaign going door to door educating children and teens to stuff from gun violence and as well as hosting events,” he added.

Now he’s making his voice heard in Aiken County, South Carolina where a makeshift memorial flies at the victims’ home thanks to Logan. It includes two balloons and stuff animals.

“It’s Christmas time next week. And I want this to remind the public and remind young people, know your surroundings, pick your friends wisely,” he shared.

Authorities have released Ring doorbell video of three persons of interest going in one direction — presumably following the incident. After being startled, they changed courses going in the opposite direction.

Witnesses reported hearing numerous gunshots that came from the rear of the apartment the night of the incident. It’s believed the shooting is gang-related. “If you’re in a gang, I got a strong message for you, it gets you in the penitentiary, I’ll get you dead. I’d rather see you get an education and to become that productive citizen that only God wants you to be and your parents, I hope would pray, that they want you to be,” Logan said.

Residents in the area are urging everyone to just be careful.

“At first it was like a bunch of shootings and break-ins but since they stopped all of that, this the first time I’ve ever seen something like this before and it’s just very tragic to me so I just pray for the family, I’m sorry for their loss and I hope they get whoever did it to them,” an unidentifiable woman said.

Shawn spoke with the sheriff’s office and officials told him that there’s no update in the investigation. They are urging people to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.