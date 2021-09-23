South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC establishing operations in Bamberg County

A person holds a glass of wine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC, a barrel manufacturer, announced plans to establish operations in Bamberg County.

The more than $6.8 million investment will create 122 new jobs.

Located at 3914 Main Highway in Bamberg, the company will manufacture barrels for high-quality whiskey and wine industries.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Individuals interested in joining the South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC team should contact the company at 803-676-4240 or info@southcarolinaoaktobarrel.com.