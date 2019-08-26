Worshipper shot during church service robbery

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect is wanted after police say he walked into a church and shot a church member.

It happened in the early hours of August 25 at the Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church. The suspect fired shots in the air, demanded money, and then ran off when his gun stopped working.

The Forest Acres Police Department Chief Gene Sealy said, “Anytime you have a robbery it’s always disturbing, but for someone to take advantage of people that are at a place of worship, it’s even more disturbing.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery. No word on their recovery.