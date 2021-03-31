Woman punched lawyer after he tried to choke girlfriend at bowling alley, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old lawyer is charged with third-degree assault and battery for a March 19 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a bowling alley in Charleston, South Carolina.

According to the police report, a witness told police that Pano Micheal Dupree entered Ashley Lanes Tavern Bowling Alley and walked up to a woman – identified as his girlfriend – and began arguing with her. Dupree later “started placing his arms around her neck from behind, trying to place her in a choke hold,” and pulling her hair.

A female bystander ran up and punched Dupree in the face, which knocked him to the ground.

When officers arrived Dupree was laying on the ground, but was alert and conscious.

Dupree was taken to Roper St. Francis, then to MUSC to see an ophthalmologist.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and released the same day on a $1,087 bond.

According to his website, Dupree is a lawyer specializing in criminal defense, personal injury litigation, and general services.

In 2013, Dupree temporarily had his law license suspended following an altercation with a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper.

According to the report, Dupree was a passenger in a car with a suspected drunk driver. After a contentious interview with the driver, troopers asked the passengers to get out so that they could tow the vehicle. Dupree refused and locked the doors to the car repeatedly.

Troopers forcibly removed Dupree from the car, and Dupree hit one of the troopers in the mouth and bit the trooper’s arm.

He faced multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.