ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested following one of the largest drug busts in Anderson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 15 deputies performed a traffic stop on a Nissan SUV on I-85 driven by Marina Natanova.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found duffle bags of cocaine tucked into the back seat.

Deputies seized 40 vacuumed sealed packages containing 180 grams of cocaine.

Natanova was charged with failing to maintain a lane and trafficking cocaine 400 grams or more.

She was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.