AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a Williston teen.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at 4:36 PM on Charleston Highway east of Old Tory Trail in Aiken.

The victim was traveling east on Charleston Highway in a 2009 Ford Focus. The vehicle crossed the center line and hit a west bound 2020 Nissan Rouge head-on. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on scene from blunt force injuries, the driver and occupant of the Nissan was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The victim’s name will be released after their family has been notified.