SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the wife of a fallen deputy gave birth to their child.

7NEWS previously reported that Deputy Austin Aldridge was killed when he responded to a home on Chaffee Road for a domestic incident in June 2022.

The community has honored Deputy Aldridge through numerous events and fundraisers in the past year.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement:

“Please welcome our newest member of the family, Claire Austin Aldridge. Her parents are Deputy Austin Aldridge and Jessica Aldridge.

The family would like to thank the community for their prayers, donations, gifts, respect and kind words. Please continue to pray for Austin’s family, Jessica and Claire.”

Deputy Aldridge was named Deputy of the Year by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in November 2022.