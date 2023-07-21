SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend will last from Aug. 4-6. To help shoppers prepare, here is a list of what will and will not be free of sales tax during the event.
According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, tax-free items include:
- Computers
- Printers
- School supplies
- Clothing and accessories
- Shoes
- Certain bed and bath items
Items that will not be free of sales tax during Tax Free Weekend include:
- Digital cameras
- Smartphones
- Jewelry
- Cosmetics
- Eyewear
- Wallets
- Watches
- Furniture
Eligible items will be exempt from sales tax regardless of whether they are bought online or in-store.
All retailers who sell eligible items will participate in Tax Free Weekend.