There will be a scheduled water outage tomorrow in the town of Jackson, SC.

The outage will take place around 10:00 A.M. and will last for approximately one hour.

A boil water advisory will be in effect until the entire water project is complete.

The effected roads are: Goodman Rd., Foreman Rd., Plantation Rd., Silver Bluff Rd., Granview Rd., Hidden Springs Dr., Camash Circle, and Ada Mae Loop.