GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was shot at Tanglewood Middle School and one person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. after a student was shot.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened in the front part of the school.

The student, who is a teenager, was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies were on scene trying to identify the shooter, who they believed to be another student.

Deputies said the male shooter, who is a teenager, was located in close proximity to the school and was taken into custody.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Hobart said the shooter is a student at Tanglewood Middle School. There is no further information is available at this time.

Greenville County Schools said deputies are not looking for any additional suspects and that the school building has been secured.

Students are being taken to Brookwood Church located at 580 Brookwood Point Place in Simpsonville, the school district said. Parents will be reunited with their child at the church.

According to the school district, parents will need to have identification in order to pick up their student.

Deputies said White Horse Road at Old Easley Bridge is closed.