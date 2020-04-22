LIVE: Gov. McMaster, Superintendent of Education Spearman announce school closure for rest of school year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman held a press conference on Wednesday.
During the conference, Governor McMaster announced that South Carolina Schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Instruction will continue at home. And Executive Order will be signed next week.
The Governor also stated that there will be flexibility statewide for those who need additional help or have special needs in regards to instruction.
McMaster and Spearman also encouraged school districts and parents to find innovative ways to hold graduation ceremonies despite the closure.
