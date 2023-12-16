CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There are just a few weeks left for South Carolinians to register to vote if they want to participate in next year’s pivotal presidential nominating contests.

South Carolina’s Democratic Presidential Primary will be held on Feb. 3, 2024 and the Republican Presidential Primary will take place on Feb. 24, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know about getting ready to vote:

Who is eligible to vote?

In order to vote in South Carolina, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old

A resident of South Carolina, the county, and precinct in which you are registering

Not deemed mentally incompetent by the court or currently incarcerated

Teenagers who turn 18 on or before the general election (Nov. 5, 2024) can register to vote and participate in one of the presidential primaries in February.

How to register to vote in South Carolina

There are 3 ways to register to vote in South Carolina:

Register online at scvotes.gov

Download a voter registration form. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office by mail, fax, or email.

Register in person at your county voter registration office.

State law requires a person to register to vote at least 30 days prior to an election.

If you moved to a different county since the most recent election, you must re-register to vote in the new county. If you have moved to a new location within the same county, you can update your address using this form on scvotes.gov.

Registration deadlines and early voting

State law requires an individual to register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May 2022 that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days.

Any voter can visit an early-voting polling location in their county and vote the same way they would on Election Day. Counties are required to have at least one polling place open during the early-voting period.

Here are the deadlines for registration and early voting in each presidential primary:

Democratic Presidential Primary

Registration deadline: Jan. 4, 2024

Early voting period: Jan. 22 – Feb. 2, 2024.

Republican Presidential Primary

Registration deadline: Jan. 25, 2024

Early voting period: Feb. 12 – Feb. 22, 2024.

Eligible voters can request an absentee ballot from their county election office starting Jan. 1, 2024. All absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Jan. 23 for the Democratic presidential primary and Feb. 13 for the Republican presidential primary.

Which presidential primary can you participate in?

South Carolina does not require to register by political party and holds open primaries. This means that voters may choose to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primary, but not both.