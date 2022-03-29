COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday for pouring gasoline on a cop car and then setting it on fire.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the incident happened on July 31, 2020 at the Town of Pine Ridge Police Department in Lexington County.

SLED posted surveillance video of a suspect approaching the car, pouring gasoline and setting it on fire online to help solve the case.

A citizen submitted a tip to Crimestoppers earlier this month.

Roland Becker (Source: Richland County Detention Center)

On Monday, SLED arrested Roland Becker, 33, for willfully and deliberately setting a Town

of Pine Ridge police car on fire.

In a SLED interview, Becker admitted to setting the fire.

Becker is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The case will be prosecuted by South Carolina’s Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.