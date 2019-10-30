Victims of fiery I-20 crash identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The two victims of this past weekend’s fiery crash in Aiken County have been identified.

The accident happened on Saturday, October 26th on I-20.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables has identified the victims as 28-year-old Ronald V. Towers and his sister, 27-year-old Lisa D. Towers, both of Columbia, S.C.

Autopsy results show they both suffered blunt force injuries.

Toxicology tests are pending.

The coroner is continuing to investigate to determine who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

