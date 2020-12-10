Veterans to be given priority for SC government, higher education jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Starting in 2021, veterans who were honorably discharged from the US Armed Forces will be given employment preference in government positions and higher education institutions.
Under this new regulation, hiring state agencies and institutions must interview at least one qualified veteran for every full time equivalent positioned posted, according to the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
Eligible Veterans must meet the minimum training and experience requirements for the position and must be capable of performing the duties assigned to the position with or without a reasonable accommodation.
If there are no qualified Veteran applicants for the position and/or no Veteran applicants who meet the training and experience requirements for the position, the requirement to interview a Veteran does not apply and the state agency or institution is under no further obligation under this preference.
To qualify for the Veteran’s Preference, job applicants must submit the following:
- DD Form 214 /Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty
- State Application for employment to the appointing authority
Those persons claiming Veteran status without accompanying documentation (DD Form 214), will not receive preference.
For more information please visit the South Carolina Department of Administration’s Veteran Hiring Toolkit.
